PTI changes venue of March 27 public gathering

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has changed the venue of the March 27 public gathering in Islamabad in which the political party claimed to gather a crowd of 1 million, ARY News reported on Monday.

PTI central leader, Senator Faisal Javed said that D-Chowk would not accommodate the massive crowd in Islamabad and now the PTI’s power show will be organised at Parade Avenue.

Javed said in a Twitter message that they sought permission from the Islamabad administration for March 27 public gathering at Parade Avenue. He added that a large number of people from across the country are reaching the federal capital to attend the PTI’s public gathering.

ہمارے جلسے کے لیے ویسے بھی اب ڈی چوک چھوٹی جگہ پڑ جائے گی – جس تعداد میں عوام آ رہے ہیں پریڈ ایونیو مناسب جگہ رہے گی – یہ جلسہ پاکستان کی تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا جلسہ ہو گا انشاء اللہ – پوری قوم کا اعتماد وزیراعظم عمران خان کے ساتھ ہے – اپوزیشن کی شکست یقینی ہے انشاء اللہ — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 21, 2022

“It will be the biggest rally in the history of Pakistan. The whole nation has shown confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and the defeat of the opposition is certain.”

While addressing a press conference, the PTI senator said that the decisive time has arrived and the nation has taken a firm decision. He thanked the joint opposition for their move that awaken the PTI workers and now they are giving reactions against the turncoats in their respective constituencies.

Javed said that Imran Khan did not manage to clear the dirt in the three gather but he becomes successful to place the heaps of garbage in one place. The senator said that it is time to dispose of the heaps of garbage.

27 مارچ کو #امربالمعروف جلسہ پاکستان کی تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا جلسہ ہوگا، اس جلسے میں عوام کا سمندر اولاد اور مفاد کی سیاست کرنے والوں کو اپنے ساتھ بہا لے جائے گا۔

سینیٹر @FaisalJavedKhan کی ڈی سی آفس کے باہر میڈیا سے گفتگو۔#Countdown_Begins27March pic.twitter.com/KOiKRix0Ti — JS (@JahangirSultan) March 21, 2022

He expressed hopes that the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan will be failed and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be shattered.

Earlier in the day, the local administration in Islamabad has asked the government and opposition to change venues of their public gatherings in the capital and proposed alternate venues to them.

According to sources privy to the matter, the Islamabad administration has suggested the government change venue of its public gathering on March 27 and shift it to the Parade Ground Parking area.

Moreover, they further said that the opposition has also agreed to change the venue of its public gathering from D-chowk after the government agreed to change its venue. “The local administration has offered opposition to hold the gathering at sector H-9,” they said.

The sources in the district administration said that the government is yet to submit an application for obtaining permission for the new venue after section 144 has been imposed in the Red Zone and one kilometre outside of it.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had shared the logo of the upcoming rally of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad on Sunday ahead of a no-trust move against him and said that he wanted all records of attendance to be broken on the day.

Comments