PTI chief disqualified for five years, de-seated from NA-45

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified the disqualification of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for five years and de-seated from NA-45 Kurram-I, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The notification stated that the former premier was found guilty of corrupt practices and faced the penalty of three-year jail and Rs100,000 fine.

On Saturday, the District and Sessions Court awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court in its verdict said that the accused has been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

Later, he was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and shifted to Attock Jail.