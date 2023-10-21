PTI chief speaks to sons on phone call

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with his sons, Sulaiman and Qasim, who are currently residing in London, ARY News reported.

The phone call came after a special court granted permission to former prime minister, presently held at Attock Jail, to have a telephonic conversation with his sons.

In a statement, the former premier’s lawyer – Advocate Sheeraz Ranjha – said that Adiala Jail authorities followed the court order, allowing him to communicate with his sons.

“Adiala Jail authorities connected a WhatsApp call to Imran Khan’s son, which lasted for almost half an hour,” he said, adding that the conversation was filled with emotions as Sulaiman and Qasim received solace and advice from their father, who encouraged them to remain patient during these times.

Former premier Imran Khan, who is in judicial custody in cipher case, has been incarcerated in Attock prison since his arrest on August 05.

In a plea filed before Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, the former premier sought permission to have a talk with his sons on the phone.

The court accepted the former prime minister’s plea and instructed the prison administration to facilitate the telephonic conversation between the applicant and his sons in accordance with the law.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

According to the report, action also will be taken against Azam Khan and Asad Umar after the authorities reached the conclusion that they were also involved in misusing the classified documents.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher. “A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes”, it added. It further stated that former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests.

The report claimed that former prime minister asked Azam Khan – the then principal secretary – to “manipulate the contents of cipher”. “The former premier deliberately kept the copy of diplomatic cipher, which was sent to the PM office”, it added.