PTI chief meets legal team in Attock jail

ATTOCK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday held first meeting with his legal team in the Attock jail since being arrested in the Toshakhana criminal case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former prime minister met his legal team in in the jail superintendent’s room and also singed a power of attorney.

Talking to journalists outside the jail, Imran Khan’s lawyer – Naeem Haider Panjutha – claimed that he was not being offered any facility and was even facing trouble for offering prayers.

“At night, rainwater as well as insects entered PTI chief’s cell,” the lawyer said, adding that he is also being fed the district jail’s meat – ‘daal roti’.

Naeem Haider claimed that he was only allowed to meet Imran Khan in the office of the deputy superintendent of the jail, when much of the time was ‘wasted’. “I met with Imran Khan at 1:30pm and only then he signed on the power of attorney.”

Imran Khan arrest

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.

PTI’s Punjab Chapter confirmed the reports with a tweet: “Imran Khan is being moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail.”

The verdict

District and Sessions Court today awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court in its verdict said that the accused has been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

Read More: Toshakhana case: Court awards three years jail term to PTI Chairman

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

Ahead of today’s proceedings, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the court premises.