PTI chief should be punished for anti-state ‘cypher drama’: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday asserted that the confessional statement of ex-principal secretary Azam Khan was a ‘charge sheet’ against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and the latter should be punished for anti-state ‘cypher drama’, ARY News reported.

The interior minister made these remarks after a confessional statement of Azam Khan, surfaced wherein he claimed that former prime minister used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

“Azam held Imran Khan responsible for hatching Cipher conspiracy, harming Pakistan’s diplomatic relations, undermining country’s economy and spreading hate in the society,” Rana Sanaullah said while addressing a press conference.

He said Khan’s statement revealed that PTI chief is the real Mir Jaffer, who “orchestrated the drama against country’s interests by harming its foreign relations and inflicting a serious damage on its economy just to secure his vested political objectives”.

Sanaullah further said that the former principal secretary claimed that Imran Khan Niazi was told to refrain from misusing a secret document and making it public, “which is a clear violation of the Official Secret Act.

The federal minister claimed Imran Khan deliberately used the cypher to build a narrative against the then opposition – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “Taking a u-turn, now Imran Niazi claims that cypher has lost,” he added.

The Interior Minister, however, said that the original cypher is still with the PTI Chief and he should be “prosecuted for keeping a secret document in private possession”.

Citing the example of former US president Donald Trump, Sanaullah said an American president was also facing prosecution on similar grounds.

He noted that former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also worked hand in glove with Imran Khan in the cypher conspiracy.

“Azam’s confessional statement discloses that Imran Khan can sacrifice national interests in pursuance of his personal agenda,” he said, adding: “There should be no doubt that the PTI chief was behind the violent and hateful incidents on May 9”.

He said defence institutions of the country were attacked, state buildings torched, memorials of martyrs desecrated and a planned attempt was made to spread anarchy in Pakistan.

He said the culprits involved in carrying out anti-state activities should be brought to book and given an exemplary punishment as per law.

Responding to a question, Rana Sanaullah said it is a matter of state interests and a case against Imran Khan should be lodged on behalf of the state.