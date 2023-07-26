PTI chief summoned again in cypher case on August 1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister is summoned by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in cypher case on August 1, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA notice issued to the former prime minister said stated that the PTI c12 pm should appear before FIA Islamabad Headquarters on August 1 at 12pm.

ordered the PTI chairman to bring all the documents related to the cypher and if the PTI chief did not appear before the FIA, unilateral action can be taken against the former prime minister.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Counter Terrorism Wing had summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister in cypher case on July 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since last month, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.

Read More: PTI chairman created ‘cypher drama’ for political gains, says Azam Khan

Reacting to Azam Khan’s statement, the PTI chairman and former prime minister said that he will not comment on the matter until the complete information comes out. He said that it’s not known yet in what circumstances Azam Khan made these statements.

However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that the confessional statement of ex-principal secretary Azam Khan was a ‘charge sheet’ against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and the latter should be punished for anti-state ‘cypher drama’.