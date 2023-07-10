PTI chief summoned in terror cases on July 11

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman again on July 11 in terror various cases, ARY News reported.

The PTI chief has been summoned to join the investigation in five cases registered against him and other PTI leaders in Islamabad.

Moreover, the ATC has also summoned Asad Umar, Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Jamshed Mehboob and Munir Ahmed.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Monday extended interim bail of the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in three cases.

The PTI chairman was granted bail by the ATC in three cases registered against him at the police stations Kahna and Bhara Kahu.

The court while extending interim bail of the former prime minister ordered police to initiate a transparent inquiry, delay will not be tolerated at any cost.

We are not supporting the accused nor the prosecution, but inquiry should be conducted transparently, the judge remarked.