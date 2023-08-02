PTI chief’s indictment in ECP contempt case deferred again

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister in a contempt case filed against him, ARY News reported.

The PTI chief was asked to appear before the ECP for indictment but he did not show up.

A four-member bench headed by Sindh member Nisar Ahmed heard resumed the hearing to charge frame the former prime minister.

Shoaib Shaheen appeared before the ECP to represent the former prime minister. Shaheen pleaded with the ECP to adjourn proceedings as his client has to visit the hospital for check-up. He also sought exemption for the former prime minister from appearance in the ECP contempt case.

Ikaramullah Khan, a member of ECP observed charges were to be framed against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief today and added how can exemption be granted to the accused in a contempt case.

To this, Shaheen said charges against his client are yet to be proved.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until August 22.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Imran Khan and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed the electoral body as a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.