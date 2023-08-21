Toshakhana case: PTI chief’s plea against IHC verdict fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) has fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister’s plea against conviction in Toshakhana case for hearing on August 23, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. Justice Mazahir Naqvi and Justice Jamal Mandokhel will hear the PTI chairman’s plea.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman challenged the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict in the Toshakhana criminal case in Supreme Court.

The former premier filed an application in apex court against IHC ruling through his legal team. The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the Toshakhana case against him non-maintainable.

Imran Khan arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.

PTI’s Punjab Chapter confirmed the reports with a tweet: “Imran Khan is being moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail.”

The verdict

District and Sessions Court today awarded three years jail term to the PTI chahadan in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court in its verdict said that the accused had been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

Ahead of today’s proceedings, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the court premises.