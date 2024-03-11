PTI condemns arrest of party leaders, workers

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly condemned the apprehension of party leaders and members who participated in the protest against the general election result, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a recent core committee meeting, PTI strongly condemned the arrest of its prominent leaders Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja.

The committee asserted that the rulers, deemed ‘unconstitutional’, are resorting to oppressive tactics to safeguard their contested authority.

The PTI Core Committee strongly criticized the detention of recently elected Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Hafiz Farhat Abbas in what they labeled a ‘false case.’

The PTI Core Committee also criticized the registration of what they deemed fake and unconstitutional proposals by the Chief Minister. According to the committee, such actions are indicative of the ruling party’s defeat.

Following PTI’s efforts, the Core Committee decided to designate March 15 as Islamophobia Day.

“March 15 was declared as Islamophobia Day at the global level due to the actions of PTI founder,” the committee said.

Additionally, the committee announced the celebration of Pakistan Day on March 23 with full enthusiasm.