PTI congratulates newly-appointed COAS, CJCSC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday congratulated newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) congratulated the newly-appointed officers and hoped that the new leadership will play a role in restoration of constitutional rights and democracy.

“Imran Khan-led PTI is ready to take all measures for the country’s security and the institutions’ stability,” the statement stated, noting that events of the last eight months had created divisions in the country.

“The steps taken in the past eight months have caused severe damage to the country and institutions”, the statement stated, claiming that ‘worst’ violation of human rights was witnessed during the said period.

It claimed, “Journalistic organisations and journalists were subjected to severe pressure and violence”, adding that renowned journalist like Arshad Sharif was martyred. “An attempt was made to suppress country’s largest party and popular leader Imran Khan,” it added.

The statement added that the country was subjected to political instability, which led to an economic crisis. It hoped that the new army leadership will play a role in the restoration of constitutional rights and democracy.

Earlier today, President Dr Arif Alvi signed the summary for the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

General Asim Munir has been appointed the new COAS and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new CJCSC following the signing of the summary by President Dr Arif Alvi today.

PM Shehbaz Sharif decided to appoint Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Also Read: President Dr Arif Alvi signs summary for COAS, CJCSC appointment

The names were finalised following the special federal cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Comments