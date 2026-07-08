PTI to convene All Parties Conference on Balochistan today

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s All Parties Conference over the worsening law and order and security situation in Baluchistan will be held here today.

The APC summoned by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) will be held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad to discuss the situation in Baluchistan.

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Baloch leader Akhtar Mengal, PTI’s Asad Qaiser and the party’s Baluchistan chapter officials will attend the moot.

The participants will hold consultations over armed gangs, lawlessness and killings in Baluchistan.

The APC will also consider over increasing incidents of kidnapping for ransom.

The moot will express concern over nominating political workers in terrorism cases.

The conference will also discuss problems being faced by transporters and also consult over the contentious Mines and Minerals Act.

The political parties’ session will also discuss the issue of illegal allotments under the Mines and Minerals Act.