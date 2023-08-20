PTI decide to move SC over President Alvi’s tweet on key bills

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to move Supreme Court (SC) over President Arif Alvi’s tweet on key bills, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI spokesperson said that the President’s tweet revealed the violations of constitution committed in last 16 months.

The spokesperson stated that Parliament, ECP and the entire state machinery have been turned against the constitution and the unconstitutional caretaker governments in KP and Punjab are also the outcome of this mindset.

President is the symbol of the federation and supreme commander and signing a bill against his will is shameful and unacceptable.

The response came after President Dr. Arif Alvi denied signing Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Arif Alvi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Arif Alvi said God is his witness that he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.

As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that… — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 20, 2023

“I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed with them many times whether they have been returned & was assured that they were. However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be affected,” Arif said in his post on X.

Read more: President Alvi signs Army Act amendment, Official Secrets Act bills

On Saturday, it was reported that President Arif Alvi signed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.