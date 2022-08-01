PTI decides to challenge approval of MNAs resignations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge phased approval of resignations of its MNAs in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

The former ruling party has prepared a petition to challenge the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s decision in the court. PTI’s Secretary General Asad Umar is expected to file the petition in the high court today.

PTI senior leader Asad Umar will brief the media over the matter after filing petition to challenge the Speaker’s approval of the party members’ resignations.

According to reports, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has decided to accept more resignatons of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members.

“The Speaker has decided to accept resignations of 11 more members of the PTI,” sources said. NA Speaker will likely to approve PTI MNAs resignations today or tomorrow, sources shared.

“Speaker has also decided to approve resignations of the members elected on reserved seats of the legislature,” sources further said.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had recently accepted the first batch of 11 PTI MNAs resignations on last Thursday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs had tendered their resignations before the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new Leader of the House in April.

