PTI decides to move Supreme Court over NA resignations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to move the Supreme Court again for verification of its members resignations from the National Assembly, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The former ruling party will take up the case of resignations of its members from the lower house of Parliament, according to sources. The party’s legal experts have started preparations for the case.

“The PTI has decided to move the Supreme Court owing to ‘malicious intentions’ of the Speaker National Assembly”, party sources said. “The house’s session was prorogued when the PTI decided to visit the assembly and meet the speaker,” sources said. “The Speaker went on leave after the party announced to call on him,” according to sources.

The PTI has decided to move the Supreme Court over the matter, party sources said.

The PTI had earlier decided to write a letter to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to seek time for lawmakers’ resignations.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PTI Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been tasked to write a letter to the NA speaker to seek time for MPs visit to the National Assembly for the verification process of their resignations.

Earlier PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter, that the party is writing a letter to Ashraf to seek time when the MPs can visit the NA for the verification process.

Earlier, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had said that he will not accept the resignations if he finds lawmakers facing any kind of pressure.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said in a statement that the dissolution of the assembly before the completion of the tenure will not strengthen democracy. He added that the option of backdoor talks is always available for all stakeholders.

Comments