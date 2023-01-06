PTI decides to hit the streets again

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hit the streets again as it has decided to give tough time to the PDM-led federal government, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Imran Khan has become active to give tough time to the federal government. The former prime minister has asked the party leaders to protest against the government.

The PTI leaders have been directed by former prime minister Imran Khan to devise a narrative on the increasing inflation, economic condition and early elections in the country.

Imran Khan has also hinted to attend the protest movement.

Apart from this, the PTI will continue its door-to-door campaign. The local leadership has been directed to fill at least 1,000 forms in every UC of Punjab.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan asserted that strong institutions were imperative to curb corruption.

According to details, the former premier made these remarks while addressing a seminar as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf issued white paper on country’s state of the economy.

Imran Khan reiterated that political stability was a must to revive the country’s ‘deteriorating’ economy, adding that ‘transparent and immediate’ elections were the only way out of the prevailing challenges.

