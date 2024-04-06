PTI demands Bushra Bibi’s medical examination from Shaukat Khanum

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the authorities to conduct a medical examination of Bushra Bibi, wife of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, from Shaukat Khanum hospital, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The demand came two days after a medical report – released by Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (Pims) – found no evidence of any poisonous substance being given to Bushra Bibi at the Bani Gala sub-jail.

The medical report was released after four senior doctors performed a medical examination of Imran Khan’s wife. The report said that Bushra Bibi’s appetite was not normal and she is suffering from stomach pain.

PTI founder Imran Khan’s personal physician, Dr Asim Yousuf, also performed a medical examination of the former first lady and found no evidence of any poisonous substance.

Read More: No evidence Bushra Bibi poisoned at Bani Gala: medical report

Today, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan – in a statement – said they will only accept the medical reports – issued by a personal physician, demanding to conduct examination from Shaukat Khanum hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

Incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday alleged that his wife was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail. The former prime minister made the startling revelations during a hearing of the £190 million settlement case in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

During the hearing, Imran Khan informed the accountability court judge that the former first lady had marks on her skin and tongue after “being poisoned”. “The court should pass an order for the medical examination of Bushra Bibi,” he said.