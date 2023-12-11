PTI demands ECP to allot bat as election symbol

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to allot bat as an election symbol, ARY News reported.

As per details, the core committee of PTI has expressed disappointment with delay in the allotment of election symbol saying if bat is not allotted to PTI, it will make the elections non-transparent.

The core committee also urged the ECP to ensure a level playing field for all parties before the general elections.

Earlier, the Election Commission had served a notice to the party with regard to the party’s internal restructuring and intra-party elections.

The electoral body had reserved its decision over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s intra-party elections on September 13.

It is important to note here that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed as PTI’s new chairman, replacing incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf intra-party polls were held last Saturday on orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Voters exercised their right to vote through an online app.

According to party’s election commissioner Niazullah Niazi, former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan had been elected secretary general of the party while jailed former provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid has been elected PTI Punjab president.

Later, the ECP issued notice to PTI in response to the party’s founding member Akbar S. Babar’s appeal challenging intra-party elections of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.