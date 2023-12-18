PTI demands immediate allocation of ‘bat’ symbol

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately allocate ‘bat’ symbol ahead of the general polls 2024, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PTI core committee issued a declaration after a key session today. The political party demanded the ECP to allocate ‘bat’ symbol.

It added that ECP has no constitutional grounds to deprive Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of election symbol after the intra-party elections.

The PTI core committee expressed satisfaction on a successful virtual public gathering which was attended by millions of Pakistanis from around the world.

The political party said that the successful virtual public gathering mirrored the results of the forthcoming general elections in Pakistan. The PTI core committee said that it formally launched its election campaign through the virtual public meeting.

It announced that PTI will field candidates on all National Assembly (NA) and Provincial Assembly (PA) seats across the country. It added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will change the entire political landscape on February 8.

The core committee welcomed Latif Khosa for joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.