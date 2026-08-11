PTI demands judicial inquiry into Rawalpindi firing incident

RAWALPINDI, August 11: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for a transparent, impartial and judicial investigation into the recent firing incident in Rawalpindi, saying no political party or worker should be held responsible before the inquiry is completed, ARY News reported.

In a statement, PTI said it did not support any form of violence and that anyone involved in breaking the law should face action according to the law.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, speaking in Buner, said the party was a peaceful political organisation and did not believe in terrorism.

He said no terrorist had any connection with PTI leadership or any wing of the party.

“Terrorism is a menace for the country and must be eliminated at all costs,” Barrister Gohar said.

He urged authorities and political leaders to avoid irresponsible statements and speculation on sensitive matters.

Barrister Gohar called for a transparent, fair and impartial investigation into the incident and said anyone found responsible should be punished according to the law.

PTI reiterated that responsibility should be determined only after a proper investigation and that no political party or individual should be blamed without evidence.

Earlier, Pakistan security forces killed a gunman during a timely operation on Mall Road in Rawalpindi.

According to details, gunman opened fire near Mall Road, promoting security forces to take him down. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Hussain, a resident of Khyber district, the sources said.

Security sources further claimed that Muhammad Hussain was an active member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). According to the sources, a party flag, weapons, ammunition and documents were recovered from the suspect.

Federal Information Minister Ataullah Tarar has condemned the incident.