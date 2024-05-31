PTI demands recusal of CJP Isa from founder’s cases

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa rescue himself from benches hearing cases related to party and its founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

A statement issued after the PTI core committee demanded the recusal of CJP Qazi Faez Isa from cases related to PTI and founder Imran Khan, citing concerns over bias and impartiality.

The PTI alleged that the Chief Justice’s hearing of their cases has a “negative impact” on the fair trial.

The demand came as the Supreme Court is all set to hear Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) reserved seats case on June 3. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would head the bench. Justice Musarrat Hilali will not be present to hear the case due to illness.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah suspended the verdict pertaining to the allocation of reserved seats to other political parties.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that the case has been fixed for hearing and “we are suspending the ECP and PHC verdicts.”

A day earlier, Imran Khan also appeared before Supreme Court bench, led by CJP Isa, in a case pertaining to amendments to National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance 1999.