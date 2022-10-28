PTI denied permission for Islamabad sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration rejected an application of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a public rally and sit-in in federal capital, ARY News reported.

The administration rejected PTI’s NOC application and issued a new letter to the party regarding the public rally and sit-in planned in Islamabad.

The district administration, in a letter, asked PTI to satisfy the administration in writing, adding that the party had violated the NOC that was provided to it on May 25.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday sought permission for holding a sit-in and public rally in Islamabad on November 4.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar had said that the application for sit-in and public rally on ground between G-9 and H-9 has been sent to the Islamabad administration.

PTI kicks off long march

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today kicked off its long march under the leadership of chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan from Liberty Chowk.

The PTI chief has been marching toward Islamabad to force the incumbent government to announce a date for early elections.

Imran Khan along with senior party leaders, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Shafqat Mahmood, Faisal Javed Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Musarat Cheema and other leaders can be seen on the container.

Imran Khan says fighting for Haqqeqi Azadi

Addressing the participants before heading towards Islamabad, former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan said the time has come to start the journey for haqiqi azadi (real freedom).

The motive of the march is not personal or political but wants to free the nation from slavery, the former premier maintained.

