ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has dismissed reports of a forward bloc within the party, saying internal differences exist but there is no organised group working against the party leadership or the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Speaking to the media, Barrister Gohar said meetings were underway to address the concerns of PTI lawmakers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly regarding governance and development projects. He said the party leadership was committed to resolving their reservations through dialogue.

Rejecting speculation about a forward bloc, he said there was no such grouping within PTI and that the alleged bloc was not working against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister. He added that Sohail Afridi enjoys the full confidence and support of PTI founder Imran Khan and would continue in his position as long as that trust remains intact.

Barrister Gohar said Imran Khan himself had nominated Sohail Afridi and that all party lawmakers stand behind him. He stressed that any internal disagreements would be resolved through consultation and discussions within the party.

Commenting on the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, the PTI chairman said his party was demanding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rightful share and maintained that the issue was not political but directly linked to the welfare of the province’s people. He called on all political parties to adopt a united stance on the NFC Award and expressed hope that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would support the cause.

He said PTI would continue to raise its voice for the province’s constitutional and financial rights, adding that the NFC Award was a matter of public interest and required a collective struggle rather than political point-scoring.

Turning to the federal budget, Barrister Gohar predicted that it would be disappointing for the public, arguing that the government had little to offer in terms of relief measures. He said citizens had expected meaningful support in the upcoming budget, but there were few signs that such relief would be provided.

The PTI chairman blamed the depreciation of the rupee and flawed economic policies for increasing public hardships, while also criticising the government’s failure to introduce effective reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He further accused the government of failing to reduce expenditures and implement an effective austerity plan, saying people were already burdened by heavy taxation. Instead of imposing additional taxes, he said, the government should focus on providing relief to citizens, adding that there was little expectation of any major public relief package in the upcoming budget.