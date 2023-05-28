PTI deserters reach out to Jahangir Tareen for new party

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who have recently left the party, have reached out to senior politician Jahangir Tareen, who has reportedly decided to launch a new political party, ARY News reported on Sunday quoting sources.

Sources told ARY News that the former PTI lawmakers Ahmed Shah Khagga, Saeed Akbar Nawani have met with Jahangir Tareen and discussed ‘future political strategy’.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Adviser Awn Chaudhry was also present in the meeting, they say.

The senior politician also consulted the former PTI leaders over the name of his new party.

Sources closer to Jahangir Tareen claimed that more than 100 politicians were in contact with the group while a number of former PTI leaders have agreed to join it.

‘Jahangir Tareen to launch political party’

Earlier, it was reported that PTI estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen decided to establish a new national-level political party.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that PTI disgruntled leaders are expected to join the new setup.

Apart from those, many other political families from Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan), Rajanpur, Muzzafargarh, Lodhran and Multan are expected to join Tareen’s political party.

Sources further disclosed that many other important leaders” from Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have also contacted the senior politician. Tareen will be patron-in-chief of the party, they say.