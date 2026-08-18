ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) desire to secure an NRO for party founder Imran Khan is reaching new heights, ARY News reported.

In a post on social media platform X, Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan had received “extraordinary relief” from the judiciary, following which the entire party celebrated the decision.

He said PTI’s celebrations reflected its strong desire to somehow secure the release of its disqualified founder from prison.

Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan had previously demanded that politicians be sent to jail and that restrictions on them be increased. He termed the party’s current demand to shift its “iron man” from prison to hospital a major U-turn.

The defence minister said the same “self-styled iron man” was now being supported by the entire party in seeking his transfer from jail to a hospital.

He added that Imran Khan had already received medical treatment in hospitals and there was no objection to providing him with effective and complete medical facilities.

Khawaja Asif said PTI should first explain the clear contradictions in its narrative before celebrating the court decision.

He described the development as “nature’s revenge” and said that the Margalla Hills now stood higher than the “mountains of arrogance”.

Concluding his post, Khawaja Asif said he sincerely prayed for Imran Khan’s recovery from all illnesses.