PTI disowns 11 accounts in foreign funding case before ECP

ISLAMABAD: Petitioner in PTI foreign funding case Akbar S Babar on Thursday demanded resignation of party leaders Asad Qaiser, Shah Farman, Imran Ismail and Mehmood ur Rasheed, ARY News reported.

Talking to media he said that the PTI kept owning 11 accounts before the scrutiny committee hearing for four years, has on March 15 disowned these accounts in the election commission.

“These 11 accounts were opened and operated by these party leaders”, Akbar Babar said.

“PTI documents, submitted to the election commission is an indictment against the top leadership of the party,” he said.

Babar said that all allegations have been proved in the scrutiny committee report. “Imran Khan now have no moral justification to keep the prime minister’s office. He should tender resignation from this August office, he said.

He also called the party’s workers to get united to steer the party on the right path.

Akbar S. Babar, a former member of PTI had filed the case in 2014.

The petitioner claimed that the PTI received $7.3 million in funding from foreign sources including offshore companies.

Babar claimed that the party gave fake certificates to the ECP.

