PTI ‘divided’ over ties with JUI-F

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reportedly divided over its stance on relations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting well-placed sources.

Sources said PTI is ‘divided’ into two factions over the recent ties with the JUI-F, which once was considered as major opponent party of PTI.

One faction, led by KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and his like-minded leaders, strongly opposes any engagement with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Meanwhile, the other faction, including former NA speaker Asad Qaiser and Opposition Leader in NA, Omar Ayub, advocates for improved ties with JUI-F and other opposition parties.

The Ali Amin group claims that the recent meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman took place without the approval of PTI’s founding leader.

However, the opposing group argues that the founding leader himself directed the party to engage with all opposition parties for political dialogue.

Read more: PTI announces end of talks citing ‘govt’s failure’

Furthermore, the Ali Amin faction has criticized JUI-F for supporting the government by facilitating the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

On Tuesday, a PTI delegation led by opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.

The current political situation in the country was discussed in the meeting and PTI leaders invited Maulana to join the opposition grand alliance.

After the meeting, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub Khan announced the dissolving of the negotiating committee, saying that the talks had been ended with the government.