PTI election boycott in Azad Kashmir can be reviewed: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar on Monday said that the party’s decision of the Azad Kashmir election’s boycott could be revisited, “nothing is the final word in politics”.

Talking to mediamen outside the Parliament today, Barrister Gohar Ali said that in case of change in circumstance the decision of the election’s boycott will definitely be reviewed. “The difficult decision of boycott was taken in view of the conditions of Azad Kashmir”, he said.

PTI Chairman denied any dialogue ongoing with the government and said that the prime minister’s offer of talks has only been restricted to an offer. “In case of a serious move from the government Mehmood Achakzai will look into the matter,” he clarified.

Gohar said the prime minister had invited PTI for dialogue on the floor of the National Assembly, but there had been no meaningful progress.