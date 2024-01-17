25.9 C
PTI exists as political party, fields candidates: Farooq Naek

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party leader Farooque Naek on Wednesday said that the PTI exists as a political party, ARY News reported.

The PPP Senator was talking to media in Islamabad High Court premises.

“They didn’t properly hold the party’s election thus they were not allotted the election symbol,” Naik said.

He said, it was their own fault. “We have to decide what we want, the legal justice or the people’s justice,” Senator Naek posed question. “The Chief Justice has provided the legal justice,” he said.

“If we want supremacy of the constitution and law, then the justice will be provided according to the law,” PPP leader said.

“If a party has an election symbol or not, it must be allowed to field its candidates in election,” he said.

He said the court’s decision didn’t violate anyone’s human rights. “The people have not been deprived of their right to vote, only election symbol has been taken back,” Naik added.

