PTI expedites public contact campaign in Sindh

KARACHI: The ruling political party in the Centre, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expedited its public contact campaign across Sindh province and scheduled workers’ convention and rallies, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PTI will organise a rally in Tharparkar on November 4 that will be attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Moreover, the political party will also celebrate Diwali festival of Hindu community on November 4.

The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh gave the details of the upcoming events of the political party, saying that Shah Mahmood Qureshi will arrive in Mithi on the invitation of PTI leader Lajpat Bhel.

He said that upon the arrival of Qureshi, a public gathering will be organised in connection with the Diwali festival.

READ: PTI SINDH DEMANDS GOVERNOR’S RULE IN THE PROVINCE

He said that Qureshi will arrive in Umarkot with a rally to be started in Karachi. In Umarkot, Qureshi will address a rally at Teen Talwar, added Haleem Adil Sheikh.

“Later, he will depart for the venue of the Mithi public gathering. The rally will be welcomed in all cities. The Mithi public gathering will be proved the last nail in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) political coffin.”

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that PTI is going to end the unpopular rulership of PPP in the province.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!