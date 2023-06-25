PTI expels six UC chairmen for abstaining Karachi mayor poll

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expelled six more Union Council (UC) chairmen who ignored party instructions in the election of mayor of Karachi.

PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh issued a notification on Sunday expelling Ali Raza of Sadar Town, Salman Khan of Korangi Town, Chairman of Sadar Town UC 1 Imran Parwani, Abdul Majeed of Moro Mir Bahr Town, Orangi Town UC 5 Chairman Malik Akhtar and UC 7 Mominabad Muhammad Idris.

The development follows after Haleem found their reply to the notice unsatisfactory.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expelled its 11 city council members who opted to remain absent in the Karachi mayor’s election.

The PTI officials blamed Mominabad Town vice chairman Mohammad Akbar for conspiring against the party.

The city council members expelled from the PTI included Mominabad’s Asadullah, Salahuddin, Amjad Ali, Malir’s Asim Hyder, Saddar Town’s Aslam Niazi and Zubair Musa, Suleman Khan, Manghopir’s Azizullah, Lyari’s Abdul Ghani, and Sanobar Farhan – a PTI representative elected on women’s reserved seat.

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 votes through a show of hand.

JI candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, as 34 members of the city council failed to reach the polling station.