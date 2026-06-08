PESHAWAR: A consultative committee meeting of dissenting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was held in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the group of dissident MPAs agreed to name their faction the “Founder PTI Movement Consultative Committee.”

During the meeting, lawmakers reportedly expressed concerns over the provincial government’s continued engagements with opposition parties, questioning whether these meetings align with directives and the broader agenda of the party founder.

Members of the committee raised questions over the nature of these interactions and asked why party workers and parliamentary members were not being formally informed about them.

The committee reiterated that the sole objective of the “Founder Release Movement” is the release of the party founder and adherence to his vision, stating that there is no other agenda or objective.

It was also decided in the meeting that a clear and immediate strategy should be formulated to advance efforts for the party founder’s release.

Separately, Barrister Gohar reportedly contacted the committee and expressed a desire to meet, a move which was welcomed by the group.

The committee members proposed names of representatives to meet Barrister Gohar and indicated that parliamentarians, office bearers, ticket holders, and other influential figures would be invited to join the movement.

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