Faizabad protest: Prosecution fails to record witness statements

ISLAMABAD: A case regarding the protest at Faizabad following the disqualification of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, was heard at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad.

According to reports, the hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Abual-Hasanat Zulqarnain.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur remains listed as a proclaimed offender, as his status has not yet been removed.

During the proceedings, the prosecution was unable to record witness statements.

PTI leader Aamir Kiani and other accused appeared before the court today. After marking their attendance, the court adjourned the hearing.

Notably, charges have already been framed against several individuals in the case, including Senator Faisal Javed and former Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum.

So far, the statements of three prosecution witnesses have been recorded. At the next hearing, further witnesses are expected to testify and undergo cross-examination.

The case is based on an FIR registered at Islamabad’s Industrial Area police station against Ali Amin Gandapur and others.

Also Read: ECP disqualifies Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz other PTI lawmakers

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers including Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub and Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz after conviction in May 9 riots cases.

The ECP issued notifications confirming the disqualifications under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, which bars convicted individuals from holding parliamentary seats.

Among the disqualified lawmakers are National Assembly member Zartaj Gul, as well as MNAs Rai Haider Ali, SIC chairman Hamid Raza, and Rai Hassan Nawaz.

Additionally, MPAs Ansar Iqbal, Junaid Afzal Sahi, and Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal have also been disqualified, with the ECP issuing notifications.

The disqualifications notified after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Shibli Faraz to 10 years in prison in connection with the May 9 riots cases.