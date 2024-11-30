PTI claim about Khanpur youth’s death in Nov. 24 protest found false

Following the events of November 24, both the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made conflicting claims about the protests, leading to widespread public debate and confusion, ARY News reported.

PTI had alleged on social media that Jam Amaan, a party worker from Khanpur, was killed at D-Chowk during a late-night operation by authorities against protestors.

However, these claims were firmly denied by Jam Amaan’s family. In a video statement, Jam Amaan was seen sitting with his father, Jam Tahir, who clarified that neither he nor his son had any connection to the protests.

Tahir further stated that Amaan was at school on the day of the protest, completely unrelated to the events at D-Chowk.

Amaan’s father expressed concern over the spread of false information and clarified that Jam Amaan, a resident of Khanpur, was not harmed during the protests. He dismissed the reports of Amaan’s death as completely untrue and misleading.

Jam Amaan’s family emphasised that the rumours circulating on social media were baseless and called for accurate information to be shared.

By correcting the narrative, they aimed to end the confusion and ensure that the truth prevails amidst the ongoing discussions about the events at D-Chowk.

Read More: PIMS refutes PTI’s death claims, confirms no fatalities

Similary on 27 Nov 2024, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) issued a clarification, refuting the rumours circulating on social media regarding the alleged deaths during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest.

According to the hospital administration, reports of fatalities among protestors lack credibility. During the PTI protest, 66 security personnel and 36 civilians were brought to the hospital’s emergency department.

Most of them were discharged after receiving initial medical treatment, while a few remain under observation.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that PTI supporters were propagating false claims of fatalities since their retreat.

“They have been making rounds of hospitals since morning in search of bodies for their propaganda,” he remarked.

Naqvi clarified that no firearms were issued to police personnel during the PTI protest, and they were equipped only with batons. “If a single bullet had been fired, they would have created an uproar globally. They are struggling to cover their embarrassment,” he added.

The minister challenged the PTI to provide evidence of any deaths, asking for names and locations of the alleged deceased. “When we inquired, no hospital reported any fatalities. If someone has died, let them provide the name and details,” he said, noting that while some injuries occurred due to stone pelting, the claims of deaths are entirely unfounded.

Naqvi concluded by stating that both police officers and protestors sustained injuries during the confrontation, but the allegations of deaths are baseless.