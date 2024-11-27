PIMS refutes PTI’s death claims, confirms no fatalities

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has issued a clarification, refuting the rumours circulating on social media regarding the alleged deaths during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, ​ARY News reported.

According to the hospital administration, reports of fatalities among protesters lack credibility. During the PTI protest, 66 security personnel and 36 civilians were brought to the hospital’s emergency department. Most of them were discharged after receiving initial medical treatment, while a few remain under observation.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that PTI supporters have been propagating false claims of fatalities since their retreat. “They have been making rounds of hospitals since morning in search of bodies for their propaganda,” he remarked.

Naqvi clarified that no firearms were issued to police personnel during the PTI protest, and they were equipped only with batons. “If a single bullet had been fired, they would have created an uproar globally. They are struggling to cover their embarrassment,” he added.

The minister challenged the PTI to provide evidence of any deaths, asking for names and locations of the alleged deceased. “When we inquired, no hospital reported any fatalities. If someone has died, let them provide the name and details,” he said, noting that while some injuries occurred due to stone pelting, the claims of deaths are entirely unfounded.

Naqvi concluded by stating that both police officers and protesters sustained injuries during the confrontation, but the allegations of deaths are baseless.

Earlier today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will continue its sit-in across Pakistan despite the last night crackdown against party workers in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Mansehra, Ali Amin Gandapur stated that PTI has always led peaceful protests, upholding the supremacy of law and democracy.

Gandapur emphasised that former prime minister, Imran Khan, is currently in jail, and the party’s mandate was stolen in the February 8 elections, but the PTI workers were subjected to violence, and their peaceful protest was met with gunfire when they protested against these injustices.

The chief minister made it clear that the sit-in will continue until the party’s demands are met. He also announced that PTI will provide Rs 10 million each to the families of workers who were martyred during the protest.

Gandapur slammed the government for its actions, stating that they are trying to suppress the peaceful protest. He warned the government to refrain from using violence against peaceful protesters.