PTI sit-in to continue despite Islamabad crackdown, announces CM Gandapur

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will continue its sit-in across Pakistan despite the last night crackdown against party workers in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Mansehra, Ali Amin Gandapur stated that PTI has always led peaceful protests, upholding the supremacy of law and democracy.

Gandapur emphasized that former prime minister, Imran Khan, is currently in jail, and the party’s mandate was stolen in the February 8 elections but the PTI workers were subjected to violence, and their peaceful protest was met with gunfire when they protested against these injustices.

The chief minister made it clear that the sit-in will continue until the party’s demands are met. He also announced that PTI will provide Rs 10 million each to the families of workers who were martyred during the protest.

Gandapur slammed the government for its actions, stating that they are trying to suppress the peaceful protest. He warned the government to refrain from using violence against peaceful protesters.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, stated that 954 protesters have been arrested over the past three days, with 610 arrested yesterday alone.

Addressing a press conference along with the chief commissioner Islamabad, the IGP reported the confiscation of over 200 vehicles and 39 various types of weapons, including Kalashnikovs, 12-bore guns, and other firearms during PTI protest.

“We have all the video evidence showing armed protesters advancing with masks on their faces,” he said.

IGP further disclosed that 52 out of 71 injured individuals were law enforcement personnel. “Protesters used large fans to blow tear gas fumes back towards our forces,” he explained.

Weapons were seized in large numbers from arrested protesters, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The IGP reiterated a zero-tolerance policy toward acts of terrorism, stating, “We will not tolerate any terrorist activities under any circumstances.”