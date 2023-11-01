PTI files amended petition in Supreme Court on election date

ISLAMABAD: The PTI submitted an amended petition in Supreme Court over the issue of holding elections in 90 days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The elections should be held within 90 days after dissolution of the assembly under Article 224-ii,” the petition read.

The elections could not be held in Punjab despite the supreme court’s May 14 decision. “The governor has yet to give date for election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” according to the plea.

“The elections in Punjab and KP should be held according to the 2017 population census,” petition read.

“The President dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister thus he has been bound to give the election date,” PTI petition said.

“According to the Supreme Court judgment and the Constitution, elections should be held by November 07, 2023. The President suggested November 06 for polls”.

President invited the election commission for consultation on August 23, but the ECP refused. “The electoral body argued that announcement of the election date is the mandate of the election commission”.

PTI petition further pleaded that the amendment in Section 57 of the Election Act has been violation of Articles 48,58,105,112 and 224.

The Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved the new population census on August 05. “Constitution of the CCI was incorrect with two unelected chief ministers’ in attendance,” PTI pleaded.

“The constitution demands election within 90 days,” petitioner said. “The Supreme Court should fix the date of the national and provincial assemblies,” PTI pleaded.

The petition seeks the court’s order to the election commission for issuing election schedule within timeframe.