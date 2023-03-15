PTI files petition in LHC against Zaman Park police shelling

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in Lahore High Court on Wednesday, challenging police shelling at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported.

PTI lawyers have filed petition in the high court in which, the government of Punjab, I.G. Punjab, CCPO Lahore and others have been made respondents.

According to the petition, tear gas shelling is violation of the fundamental human rights. People of the locality have been badly affected by the shelling. “The police has violated the law in compliance of the arrest warrant of Imran Khan,” petition said.

Petitioner seeks court’s restraining order to stop tear gas shelling immediately. It also pleaded for stopping police from illegal steps.

According to reports, more contingents have reached at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence — where a stand-off between party supporters and law enforcers has been continued for more than 20 hours — for arrest of the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case.

A tense situation was prevailed in Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday as police made fresh attempt to arrest Imran Khan, but they were facing resistance from hundreds of his supporters gathered outside his residence in Zaman Park.

