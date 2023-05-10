PTI former MNA Aliya Hamza arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aliya Hamza Malik has been arrested in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA was arrested from her Islamabad residence.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Asad Umar was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC). Umar was arrested from the IHC as he reached to file a petition to seek a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The former finance minister was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Islamabad police. Sources said that Umar was arrested under section 16 of the Maintenance of the Public (MPO).

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that Umar was taken into custody from outside the IHC Bar Association’s office, adding the case in which the PTI leader was arrested is still unclear.

The arrests come a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from IHC in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Red Alert declared in Islamabad

Authorities have declared red alert in Islamabad district after imposing section 144. “Paramilitary rangers will be imposed at key government buildings while armed force will be deployed at various intersections and thoroughfares of the city,” sources said.

Imran Khan arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.