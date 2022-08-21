PTI prepares alternate strategy amid ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has prepared an alternate strategy after the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposed a ban on broadcasting Imran Khan’s live speech, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI has decided to broadcast PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speech on hundreds of social media pages and channels. Million so people across the globe would be able to watch the live transmission of PTI public gatherings via multiple social media channels on their mobile phones.

The party would also provide a free feed of the transmission to the private broadcasters for free.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposed a ban on broadcasting live speeches of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all TV channels with immediate effect.

Also Read: SHC rejects PEMRA’s plea against stay order on show-cause to ARY

PEMRA in its press release said: “It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity.”

Comments