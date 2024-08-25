PTI ‘forms’ Arif Alvi-led committee over internal rifts

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to resolve the ongoing internal conflicts within the party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a committee led by former President Arif Alvi, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the committee has been tasked with addressing the internal rifts and submitting recommendations within a week.

Arif Alvi will chair the committee, which will hold meetings with party leaders and stakeholders to listen to their concerns and grievances.

The development came a day after Aleema Khan, sister of former PM Imran Khan and PTI leader Raoof Hasan’s WhatsApp messages regarding former first lady Bushra Bibi were leaked.

According to security sources, the messages revealed Aleema Khan asking Raoof Hasan to stop spreading Bushra Bibi’s message which mentions a meeting with Imran Khan in jail, as it will incite the disinformation cell.

Sources said that Aleema Khan called the message “foolish” and urged Raoof Hasan not to share it further.

The message allegedly from Bushra Bibi had claimed that she was not allowed to meet the founder of PTI alone in jail and that the jailer was pressurized to beat the former Prime Minister. The message also mentioned a conversation between the founder of PTI and the jailer.

In the leaked WhatsApp message, Aleema Khan denied that the founder of PTI made any such statement and asks Raoof Hasan not to spread the message.