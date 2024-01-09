‘PTI founder admitted article in The Economist was AI generated’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday criticised ‘semi-literate’ anchors after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder revealed an article published under his name in The Economist was Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated.

Murtaza Solangi took to social media platform X (Twitter) to react to the revelation of the former prime minister.

“Former Chairman PTI admits that he didn’t write the article and it was AI generated, the current Chairman PTI doesn’t endorse its anti-establishment and anti-American contents but the PTI overseas, some semi-literate anchors and @TheEconomist are jubilant over AI generated shenanigans,” the minister said.

It is to be noted that PTI founder revealed The Economist Article was AI generated while talking to journalists allowed to cover proceedings inside the prison after attending two trials — one regarding a £190 million corruption case and the Toshakhana reference — at the Adiala Jail, on Monday.