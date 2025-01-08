PTI founder allows to share written demands: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Chairman Barrister Gohar Tuesday said that the party’s founder has allowed to submit written demands with the government, ARY News reported.

“We will share both of our demands with the government in writing on the instructions of the founder,” Barrister Gohar said while talking to media outside Adiala Jail after a visit to the PTI’s founder.

The PTI, the major opposition party in the Parliament, and the government have been engaged in political dialogue to create an amicable political atmosphere.

Recently, it was felt that the political talks were not moving in right direction with statements from the leaders of sides after the second round of talks. A delay in issuance of permission to the PTI leaders to visit Adiala jail to meet with their party leader for consultation further added to the impression.

Barrister Gohar Ali said the founder has urged for the need of another sitting. “The talks will not move ahead if the visit not being allowed”, he said.

“We are not engaged in talks for a deal, but for the sake of the nation and the country,” PTI leader said.

Barrister Gohar denied the media talk of Aleema Khan with regard to house arrest offer to the PTI’s founder.

Mohsin Naqvi or anyone else didn’t talk about the release of the party’s founder, he said. “We were also not talked with about shifting of the founder to some other place,” Gohar Ali Khan said.