PTI Founder brought to hospital for follow-up treatment of eye ailment

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder was brought to the PIMS hospital on April 28 for follow-up eye treatment, a spokesperson of the hospital said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prior to the procedure, the patient was examined by the ophthalmologists and was found to be clinically stable, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) statement said.

His optical coherence tomography was performed, which showed clinical improvement, hospital said.

He received a fourth intravitreal anti-VEGF injection at the hospital and was discharged on Tuesday morning, according to the hospital administration.

“After obtaining informed consent and under standard monitoring, adopting all standard precautionary measures and protocols in the operating theatre, he was injected with a fourth dose of intravitreal injection under the guidance of microscopy by the surgeons,” the spokesperson added.

During the course of his stay, he remained vitally stable before, during and after the procedure and was discharged along with instructions for further care and follow-up advice and documents, the hospital spokesperson added.

The PTI’s founder last underwent the anti-VEGF intravitreal injection on March 23. His eye ailment — right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) — came to light in late January. His first medical procedure was carried out on January 24, and he was administered the second dose on Feb 24.