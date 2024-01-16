PTI founder, Bushra Bibi indicted in ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case

RAWALPINDI: A local court on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in Iddat case, ARY News reported.

Khan, a former prime minister who was removed from power in April 2022, and his wife have denied all charges in the case registered by Bushra’s former husband, Khawar Maneka, last month.

Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah conducted the hearing at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. The court formally commenced the trial in the case and summoned the witnesses at the next hearing.

The judge read out the charges in the court set up in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, with the PTI founder in presence.

However, his wife did not appear, which annoyed the judge.

Marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.