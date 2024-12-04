PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s arrest warrants ‘issued’ in another case

Islamabad police on Wednesday secured arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and 94 other PTI workers in a case registered at Kohsar police station following vandalism during Islamabad protest.

As per details, the Islamabad police have secured arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Aliya Hamza, Semabia Tahir, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari and other PTI leaders.

Case related to riots and protest in Islamabad’s D-Chowk was registered against PTI leadership, last week.

Sources have confirmed that special teams will be formed by Islamabad police to apprehend the suspects, ensuring swift enforcement of the law.

Earlier, the ATC in federal capital sent PTI founder, Imran Khan, on a 14-day judicial remand in a New Town police station case.

Imran Khan, currently confined in Adiala Jail, was re-arrested by the police in the New Town PS case after being granted bail in the Toshakhana case.

The ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the plea and approved his judicial remand in New Town police station and seven other cases.

The development came after the former prime minister was arrested in seven more cases related to vandalism.