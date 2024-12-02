PTI founder, key leaders face arrest over D-Chowk protest

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has issued arrest warrants for several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including the party’s founder Imran Khan, in connection with a protest held at D-Chowk, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the warrants as part of Case No. 1032, which involves allegations of illegal activities during the protest. The warrants were secured by Kohsar Police, targeting 96 individuals named in the case.

Prominent figures facing arrest warrants include PTI foudner’s wife Bushra Bibi, Barrister Gohar, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, and Aamir Mughal. Other PTI leaders such as Omar Ayub, Khalid Khurshid, Faisal Javed, and Sher Afzal Marwat are also among those named.

Additionally, the court has issued warrants for sitting MNA Abdul Latif, former provincial minister Riaz Khan, and other notable figures, including Ali Zaman, Pir Masoor, Khaliqur Rehman, Sohail Afridi, and Shahram Khan Tarakai.

The list of accused also includes high-profile names like Zulfi Bukhari, Murad Saeed, Rauf Hassan, Mushtaq Ullah, Rashid Tipu, and Salman Akram Raja. Police have stated that these warrants are part of efforts to advance the investigation into alleged unlawful activities during the D-Chowk protest.

Earlier, the ATC in federal capital sent PTI founder, Imran Khan, on a 14-day judicial remand in a New Town police station case.

Imran Khan, currently confined in Adiala Jail, was re-arrested by the police in the New Town PS case after being granted bail in the Toshakhana case.

The ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the plea and approved his judicial remand in New Town police station and seven other cases.

The development came after the former prime minister was arrested in seven more cases related to vandalism.

Earlier, the ATC handed over Imran Khan, to police on a five-day physical remand in a New Town police station case.

The prosecution team sought 15-day physical remand of the former prime minister, but the ATC judge granted five-day physical remand to the police and ordered them to continue the investigation inside the jail.