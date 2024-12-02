PTI founder sent on 14-day remand in seven cases

RAWALPINDI: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, on a 14-day judicial remand in a New Town police station case, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan is currently in Adiala Jail as police arrested him in the New Town PS case after getting bail in Toshakhana case.

The ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the plea and approved his judicial remand in New Town police station and seven other cases.

The development came after the former prime minister was arrested in seven more cases related to vandalism.

Earlier, the ATC handed over Imran Khan, to police on a five-day physical remand in a New Town police station case.

The prosecution team sought 15-day physical remand of the former prime minister, but the ATC judge granted five-day physical remand to the police and ordered them to continue the investigation inside the jail.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal woes continue as multiple cases have been filed against founder Imran Khan, along with leaders and protesters who took part in the recent unrest in the federal capital

According to reports, among those named in the eight cases are PTI founder, Imran Khan and former First Lady Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and other key figures.

The cases also include prominent individuals such as Salman Akram Raja, Sheikh Waqas Akram, local leadership, and thousands of unidentified people.

The charges have been filed at various police stations, including Shahzad Town, Sihala, Bani Gala, Khanna, Shams Colony, Tarnol, Noon, and Nilore.

The charges cover a range of offences, including terrorism, violation of the Assembly Act, attacks on police, abduction, interference with government duties, and violations of Section 144.

PTI initiated its march towards Islamabad on November 24, following a final call from its founder. The government set up roadblocks in an attempt to prevent the protesters, but they managed to break through and reached the Blue Area.