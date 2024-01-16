PTI founder challenges jail trial before IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on Tuesday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his jail trial in Toshakhana and Al-Qadir trust cases, ARY News reported.

The PTI founder and former prime minister filed two petitions against jail trial notification in Toshkhana and Al-Qadir cases.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and others have been made party in the case.

The PTI founder, in his petition, maintained that on November 14 a notification regarding jail trial of Al-Qadir Trust case was issued where in Toshakhana case, the jail trial notification was issued on November 28.

The former prime minister said jail trial notification were unlawful and based on malafide intention.

He prayed to the court to declare the notifications as null and void, besides ordering the court to halt the trial till until decision on his petitions.

Toshakhana reference

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

Following this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched probe against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9.