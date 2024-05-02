PTI founder challenges NAB notice in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday challenged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) call-up notice in Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition filed by Salman Safdar, Usman Riaz, Khalid Yousaf on behalf of Imran Khan, urged Islamabad High Court (IHC) to suspend the NAB notice.

The incarcerated PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi were summoned by NAB Rawalpindi on April 16 in connection with Toshakhana case.

Yesterday, in a major development the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated a fresh inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case.

The anti-graft watchdog also issued call-up notices to Imran and Bushra and sent a letter to the Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail, requesting their presence for the investigation.